WWE SmackDown 11/20/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s weekly review of "WWE SmackDown," the show that gave us a women's WarGames advantage match, a Kevin Owens vs. GUNTHER main event, and a your-mileage-may-vary appearance from "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan! We're going to discuss each and every one of those things in depth here in the column this week, as several of our writers have different opinions about the stuff that went down Friday night.
If you missed the show, as always, you can catch up via our "WWE SmackDown" 11/20/26 live blog, which contains all the information you need on every single match and segment from the broadcast, including the ones this column chose to ignore. That's because this space is for the WINC crew's thoughts and opinions on the matches and segments that stood out to us the most, even if those opinions come into conflict with one another. With that in mind, here are three things we hated and three things we loved about the 11/20/26 episode of "WWE SmackDown!"
Hated: The turnbuckle pad is just in the middle of the ring...
Here's the thing: I was actually not at all mad about the Women's WarGames Match that Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair put on with one another for the most part and appreciated the lack of interference I thought would be happening in this one. However, there was one glaring issue that really put a damper on things for me.
I can look past Cargill using the age-old heel tactic of exposing the middle turnbuckle and sending Flair into it in order to win the match. Is it a bit boring? Yes, but there isn't really anything objectively wrong with it. The one thing about this that I had a really hard time looking past was the fact that Cargill just decided to leave the turnbuckle pad right in the middle of the ring for all to see, including the referee. It would've been so easy for Cargill to just slide the turnbuckle pad out of the ring, but instead, everyone inside the ring came off looking pretty oblivious and foolish: Cargill for just leaving the pad there, Flair for doing nothing to stop Cargill, and the referee totally ignoring a large object right in the middle of the ring that can clearly be seen.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Loved: Women's heel WarGames team gets advantage
The heel team in WarGames should always have the advantage. It just makes for a better match, with the babyfaces fighting down a teammate for a good portion of the match. That feels like such a simple concept to achieve, but WWE doesn't always get that right. I might not have been the biggest fan of tonight's match pitting Charlotte Flair against Jade Cargill overall, especially with its odd turnbuckle pad spot, but I'm glad Cargill, Michin, and Fatal Influence will have the advantage in their match next weekend. I also loved that while the finish was by no means clean, there wasn't any interference on behalf of either woman, which I 100 percent expected.
I can't say I've been a huge fan of any recent Cargill matches, but this one at least felt a bit interesting with all of its signature to finisher to pinfall or submission attempts toward the end of the match. That feels very much like a men's match thing that we always see, in both WWE and AEW, but never really on the women's side of things. It started off when Cargill hit an Eye of the Storm that Flair kicked out of, followed by a Flair spear and moonsault that probably honestly should have put Cargill away.
Flair kicked out of the punt kick and looked for the figure four, but Cargill got to the ropes and pulled the turnbuckle pad off basically right in front of the referee's face, where it sat in the ring after Flair hit her with a beautiful German suplex. It looked odd, but didn't bother me too much, considering how absolutely ridiculous and hard to get through the rest of this show was.
The kickouts continued, with Cargill kicking out of the Natural Selection and going for a chokeslam, which Flair wasn't intimated by in the slightest. In the end, it was Cargill to get the dirty victory, slamming Flair's face into the exposed portion of the turnbuckle to get the victory, and the WarGames advantage.
It doesn't seem like WWE is going to stop the Flair/Cargill feud anytime soon, even if they have let off the brakes a bit at some points, so at least this match actually accomplished something, and a correct something, going into the premium live event next weekend. They even left room for the pre-WarGames brawls to breathe, as we'll likely get those on both "Raw" and "SmackDown" next week.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Hated: More Team USA manure
It would have taken a damn near miracle for this show to have made the Team USA versus Team Mexico feature of Survivor Series even remotely compelling. But credit where it's due, WWE didn't even try to accomplish that, instead leaning into what has made this such a crock in the first place.
CM Punk came out in his role as Team USA co-captain, dressed in USA flag trousers and aviator glasses, to announce that he had found the fifth member of his team. Then true captain Cody Rhodes came out wearing a USA suit he'd got on the cheap from Spirit Halloween, unsure of who this supposed fifth man would be. It turned out to be "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan. Rhodes and Punk took a sidebar so Duggan could not hear the former's reservations; Punk and Rhodes were talking into microphones in this sidebar, meaning Duggan (and the crowd) could hear it anyway.
To cut a much longer than it should have been story short, Duggan opted out of the team when he saw a highlight package of Team Mexico. Then Trick Williams came out, made a resounding point that he should be considered for the team since he is United States Champion. He was officially invited, thus closing the book. Or so we thought, as he then wrestled Damian Priest, got cracked with a ring bell to cause a disqualification, and was ruled out of competing.
Two invitees, one an unfunny joke and the other a logical involvement, and neither of them will be a part of the final match. There were multiple segments throughout the night but the general takeaway was that Rhodes had found someone Punk wouldn't be a fan of, to be revealed on Monday.
In other words, it was all a waste of time. At least there was another team that needed to find its fifth member in Team Mexico. Perhaps they could have done that outside of a backstage segment, especially considering the amount of time Team USA was given to mess around in the ring.
Perhaps not, since that highlight package and a completely unrelated match between Rey Fenix and Kit Wilson were the extent of Team Mexico's presence. It's all just nauseatingly nationalist. It's a mystery why anyone involved in this match should care about it. It's a further mystery how this match is so important that Rhodes and Punk are willing to work with someone they hate, who may or may not be Seth Rollins. And, if it is Rollins, why would he care enough to stand on the same side as Punk?
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Hacksaw Jim Duggan silliness
Tonight's show was overall pretty lame, but at least we got some silliness thrown in there as a bright spot. While WWE is known for bringing back stars like Brock Lesnar and The Rock to get fully involved in things in ways that break storylines and upset fans, it's been awhile since we got just a good ol' fashioned, one-off silly legend spot. That's what we got tonight with "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, and it made me laugh enough that I can say I really enjoyed it.
Team USA co-captains CM Punk and Cody Rhodes revealed a list of Punk's top choices for the fifth member of the team on social media, and Duggan was on there. The men continued their power struggle as captains, and just as Rhodes revealed backstage he was waiting on a call, Punk made his way out to the ring to reveal he had one person perfect for the role.
After Punk and Rhodes argued for a moment, Punk revealed "Hacksaw" as his fifth member, and the Hall of Famer made his way down the ramp with his signature 2x4 in tow, to hollers of "HOOOOOO!" and chants of "USA!" Rhodes was obviously not pleased, and called Punk into a sidebar in the corner, but both men were still on their microphones so we could all hear.
That was the funniest part of this all, with an incredulous Rhodes confused how they were going to get Duggan medically cleared, at his age, and the fact he only has one kidney. Punk's justification was that Duggan won the first Royal Rumble, which to him was enough, which was hysterical. The entire time, Duggan was framed really well behind the shot of the two men arguing, dancing and playing up to the crowd, which was charming. He seemed to really be having a good time, and it was fun to see.
Of course, Duggan isn't really the fifth member of Team USA, and how the story got him to back out was cute, with Punk playing a highlight reel of Team Mexico. There was still a camera focused on Duggan as it played, and his facial expressions were priceless. When he asked if Punk and Rhodes really wanted him to take on the impressive high-flyers, he nope'd right out of the ring with a "NOOOO!" after handing off his 2x4 to the "Best in the World."
This was silly and charming, and though it took up a bit of time, I liked it. I love the ongoing dynamic between Punk and Rhodes surrounding the Survivor Series team, and this was a fun way to continue it.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Hated: This show is terrible
It's becoming increasingly harder, as the weeks go on, to even isolate a single thing on "SmackDown" that's egregiously bad or really quite good. In the case of the former, it's just everywhere like black mold, creeping into the deepest recesses of the show and rotting it from the inside out. In the case of the latter, it mostly just doesn't exist.
There are things that are slightly better than others, some are slightly less terrible than others. But there is not a single part of this show that doesn't bear the formulaic AI-written hallmarks of 2026 WWE.
Damian Priest wrestled the United States Champion Trick Williams. The title was not on the line for reasons unexplained, and Priest didn't even earn himself a future opportunity as he cracked Williams with the ring bell to cause a disqualification. That's after Priest wrestled less than 10 minutes altogether in his three previous matches since turning on R-Truth.
There was more Team USA nonsense (no Team Mexico nonsense). The War Raiders faced BAKUSAI and got the win after interference from Haku, and then the MFTs attacked BAKUSAI in the post-match. MFTs are the reigning Tag Team Champions and have yet to have had a match with BAKUSAI that hasn't ended in some form of screwy finish; meanwhile the War Raiders appear to be the only other tag team on the roster, so they have to be involved in some way.
Charlotte Flair faced Jade Cargill in a Women's WarGames advantage match. It wasn't bad by any stretch. Well, until Cargill started wrestling with the turnbuckle pad in full view of the referee, throwing it down on the mat literally inches away from her, then throwing Flair into it for the win. That should have been a disqualification, but what's the point of putting more thought into it than the people who write it.
And in the main event, by far the strongest part of the night, GUNTHER faced Kevin Owens for unofficial No. 1 contendership. In any other continuity, GUNTHER versus KO would be a great match. But this is the continuity of contempt and spite toward fans, so it was riddled with interference and angel hair-thin logic to go with it.
GUNTHER pushed Owens into the referee, one week on from doing the exact same thing to win his match with Finn Balor. That didn't work. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae interfered, or tried to. Owens took out Gargano and the referee went to check the man who wasn't involved in the match, thus allowing Balor to deliver a low blow to GUNTHER and hand Owens the win. Even the best parts of the show were closer to being bad than good.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: All the Kevin Owens on SmackDown
Anytime Kevin Owens is on TV, it's generally the highlight of the episode. Tonight was no different. Owens kicked off the show when he was rudely interrupted by GUNTHER, who came to scowl and complain about Sami Zayn. He told Owens to get out of his ring, who did ... momentarily, only to return with Nick Aldis. Owens told Aldis that GUNTHER rudely interrupted, berated, and threatened him. He got a match out of it and was grateful that he would get to beat GUNTHER's a**.
He told Aldis he knows that he doesn't like fights without his approval. Owens didn't see what he did as snitching, but a way to get what he wanted. He did it with his trademark humor and wit. He mentioned that although he's Canadian, he understands that American Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful and he was grateful to be back in a ring after 17 months away (and 17 months without KO is far too long).
He also had a backstage segment with Candice LeRae before his main event match. Of course, that led to interference from both her and her husband during KO's match. Finn Balor also interfered, but the important thing is that Owens got the win. And we all win because we got a funny opening segment, a backstage segment, and a match with Owens all on the same episode.
Written by Samantha Schipman