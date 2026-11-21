The heel team in WarGames should always have the advantage. It just makes for a better match, with the babyfaces fighting down a teammate for a good portion of the match. That feels like such a simple concept to achieve, but WWE doesn't always get that right. I might not have been the biggest fan of tonight's match pitting Charlotte Flair against Jade Cargill overall, especially with its odd turnbuckle pad spot, but I'm glad Cargill, Michin, and Fatal Influence will have the advantage in their match next weekend. I also loved that while the finish was by no means clean, there wasn't any interference on behalf of either woman, which I 100 percent expected.

I can't say I've been a huge fan of any recent Cargill matches, but this one at least felt a bit interesting with all of its signature to finisher to pinfall or submission attempts toward the end of the match. That feels very much like a men's match thing that we always see, in both WWE and AEW, but never really on the women's side of things. It started off when Cargill hit an Eye of the Storm that Flair kicked out of, followed by a Flair spear and moonsault that probably honestly should have put Cargill away.

Flair kicked out of the punt kick and looked for the figure four, but Cargill got to the ropes and pulled the turnbuckle pad off basically right in front of the referee's face, where it sat in the ring after Flair hit her with a beautiful German suplex. It looked odd, but didn't bother me too much, considering how absolutely ridiculous and hard to get through the rest of this show was.

The kickouts continued, with Cargill kicking out of the Natural Selection and going for a chokeslam, which Flair wasn't intimated by in the slightest. In the end, it was Cargill to get the dirty victory, slamming Flair's face into the exposed portion of the turnbuckle to get the victory, and the WarGames advantage.

It doesn't seem like WWE is going to stop the Flair/Cargill feud anytime soon, even if they have let off the brakes a bit at some points, so at least this match actually accomplished something, and a correct something, going into the premium live event next weekend. They even left room for the pre-WarGames brawls to breathe, as we'll likely get those on both "Raw" and "SmackDown" next week.

Written by Daisy Ruth