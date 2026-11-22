Two months ago, former AEW and WWE star Jake Hager suffered a catastrophic injury, with reports indicating that he ruptured his eyeball when competing against Johnny Magna at Power Slap 23 in Lubbock, Texas. After Hager and his family/team requested privacy immediately after the incident, his team has now spoken out on his health status through The Guardian.

According to the publication, the former MMA fighter and semi-retired pro wrestler left his third-ever fight not only with a ruptured eyeball, but also a detached retina. Hager's team revealed that after two surgeries, he retained some sight in his eye. No further information was provided at this time. Co-owner and Founder of Power Slap, Dana White, admitted that Hager's injury is one of the most severe injuries he's ever seen in the sport.

Hager joined the Power Slap promotion in March. One month after his signing, "The All-American American" won his debut contest, but took a loss to Amanpreet Singh (also known as pro wrestler Mahabali Shera) in July. Though he was adamant that his days in the squared circle were over, he returned to the pro wrestling scene in June for a pair of shows run by the World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico.