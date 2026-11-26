As many know, the Internet, particularly social media, can concoct things that are mostly untrue and make them true. For Cody Rhodes, he is no stranger to the online wrestling community spreading hearsay, especially when it pertained to his second-ever reign with the Undisputed WWE Championship. It appears that online, the talk was that Rhodes had suggested he'd drop his championship to his heated rival at the time, Drew McIntyre. However, that couldn't be further from the truth, according to him.

"There was a story that I had pitched to lose the title. And now, I saw somebody reference this, this is like eight months ago, like, 'Well, don't forget...he pitched it.' If you ever hear a story of a wrestler pitching to lose the title, you should know right out of the gate they're lying," "The American Nightmare" clarified in his interview on the "Double Coverage Podcast." "There's a difference between an old man figuring out who his last opponent is, but no wrestler has ever said, 'Yeah, I want to...I need to lose the title.' My gosh, that's the meal ticket. You...want somebody to take it from you. You don't pitch it."

Eventually, McIntyre took the gold home during their Three Stages of Hell contest on the January 9 edition of "WWE SmackDown." But the "Scottish Warrior" only held on to the title for 55 days before Rhodes reclaimed it on March 6. To his surprise, Rhodes' third reign would end in a triple threat match three months later after Sami Zayn pulled a fast one and took home the gold for the first time in his career at Night of Champions. Now, Rhodes is gearing up for Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday, as he's the captain of Team USA.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Double Coverage Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.