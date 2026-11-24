Roman Reigns works limited appearances throughout the year, so the spectacle of his mere presence causes him to be advertised all over the place when he does appear. But with that spectacle should also come an expectation of significance, and tonight just wasn't that.

There was one promise made consistently throughout the show — Reigns was going to be in the main event for a segment addressing 946. All that turned out to be in the end was them making their entrances, staring one another down in the ring and getting into a brawl. That was it. What they already had been doing and what they will do when they get inside WarGames.

It cannot be understated that a lot of this program has been a case of aura between the many stars in the picture. But beneath the layers of cool sits nothing of significance or sustenance. There has been so very little reasoning to many of the different members of 946 being here and why they want to help Royce Keys take the World Heavyweight title. They are a faction completely zeroed in on the Bloodline without much of a reasoning outside of proximity to Keys. Yet their catchphrase is "Ain't nobody safe" and, while they have been attacking other teams in the process, they have yet to give a reason for existing outside of being a group to fight the main group.

Not all of that reasoning could or should have been delivered tonight, but at least some of it could have been. Instead, the much-advertised segment felt like a box-ticking exercise; for Reigns it is another appearance down, and for the company, they have done one more thing on the road that the GPS has plotted out. The lack of variety in these segments is just abrasive to someone who can remember what happened last week, and especially for someone that knows wrestling can be better than this. This very company can be better than this.

Written by Max Everett