WWE RAW 11/23/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s weekly review of "WWE Raw," in this case the final "Raw" before Survivor Series 2026! We have a lot to talk about here in the column, including the announcements of the fifth team members for both Team Mexico and Team USA, the continuing war between 946 and The Bloodline, and more.
If you missed the show, as always, feel free to catch up by checking out our "WWE Raw" 11/23/26 live blog, which contains all the information you need to know about Monday's programming — including stuff we're not going to hit here, like the Intercontinental title match between Rey Fenix and Ethan Page. This column is strictly about the WINC staff's opinions about the matches and segments that stood out to us the most, for better or worse. With that in mind, here are three things we hated and three things we loved about the 11/23/26 episode of "WWE Raw!"
Hated: Wasted appearance
Roman Reigns works limited appearances throughout the year, so the spectacle of his mere presence causes him to be advertised all over the place when he does appear. But with that spectacle should also come an expectation of significance, and tonight just wasn't that.
There was one promise made consistently throughout the show — Reigns was going to be in the main event for a segment addressing 946. All that turned out to be in the end was them making their entrances, staring one another down in the ring and getting into a brawl. That was it. What they already had been doing and what they will do when they get inside WarGames.
It cannot be understated that a lot of this program has been a case of aura between the many stars in the picture. But beneath the layers of cool sits nothing of significance or sustenance. There has been so very little reasoning to many of the different members of 946 being here and why they want to help Royce Keys take the World Heavyweight title. They are a faction completely zeroed in on the Bloodline without much of a reasoning outside of proximity to Keys. Yet their catchphrase is "Ain't nobody safe" and, while they have been attacking other teams in the process, they have yet to give a reason for existing outside of being a group to fight the main group.
Not all of that reasoning could or should have been delivered tonight, but at least some of it could have been. Instead, the much-advertised segment felt like a box-ticking exercise; for Reigns it is another appearance down, and for the company, they have done one more thing on the road that the GPS has plotted out. The lack of variety in these segments is just abrasive to someone who can remember what happened last week, and especially for someone that knows wrestling can be better than this. This very company can be better than this.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: 946 open show with brawl, solid promo
While the cold open of "Raw" tonight was slightly jarring at first, I really loved it once my brain caught up to what was going on. The endless show-opening promos on WWE television get so old, but I'm so used to them. The show starting with 946 brawling with Alpha Academy following their "WWE Main Event" match taping was a breath of fresh air, and once again, the faction lived up to their motto that "ain't nobody safe."
They also went a step farther and cut a promo following the beat-down of the lower card members, so it felt more important than just making an example of other roster members before inevitably confronting the Bloodline in the main event segment. I was surprised when I heard Carmelo Hayes start talking, but I certainly wasn't mad about it.
While I don't necessarily think the promo material was the strongest, with Hayes at one point calling 946 "sharks in the deep end" and the Bloodline just "pirahnas," which was kind of odd, I did think them all getting a little mic time was necessary. It was pretty obvious what they were going to say, anyway. They all fought hard to get where they are and they still get no respect, Roman Reigns and the Bloodline suck, and they're going to beat to win WarGames because 946 is the better, stronger family, everything you'd expect. What was more important tonight was the fact all the members of the faction got to speak, not just Royce Keys.
I thought they did an excellent job of book-ending the promo with the strongest talkers, as well. Hayes started things off, then Bronco Nima and Lucien Price got to say a few lines before Cruz Montana cut probably the strongest part of the promo, then Keys got on the microphone. Montana is definitely the best talker of the faction, and I hope Keys (and WWE) looks to him more for that aspect.
Keys said that after WarGames, he's coming for Reigns' title, the natural progress of things, and Jaida Parker capped things off by reminding fans, and the locker room, that no one is safe. This worked for me because I didn't expect to see it. I did expect the show-ending confrontation, but kicking things off with 946 getting some promo time was a solid choice going into the faction's big match against the Bloodline on Saturday.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Hated: A lose-lose situation
Rey Mysterio, El Grande Americano, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio are all talents that I can respect in their own rights. On paper, a tag team match between all four of them seems like it should at the very least be pretty decent, but there was one glaring problem with the one they had tonight that's kind of hard to overlook.
This match was another case of WWE booking themselves into a lose-lose situation if you ask me. You can't have Rey and Americano be the losing team since you have to keep them looking strong ahead of the Team Mexico vs. Team USA Traditional 5-On-5 Survivor Series match as vital parts of Team Mexico. At the same time, you also can't have Dominik come to the ring to practically beg his father for a spot on Team Mexico after a failed pitch to be on Team USA only to instantly lose. It makes Dominik look weak and makes you as a fan question why anyone would want to give the spot to someone who subsequently takes the loss and doesn't really compete in tons of matches on "Raw" on a super frequent basis these days. Whichever team lost was inevitably going to come off looking bad for one reason or another, and there is a roster full of stars that WWE could've had Rey and Americano beat instead.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Loved: El Grande Americano is on Team Mexico
I might've not been a big fan of the tag team match itself pitting Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, but that doesn't necessarily mean that I hated the reveal of El Grande Americano as the fifth member of Team Mexico. In fact, it's just the opposite.
Until now, the reveals for members of Team Mexico have all exclusively been in short and brief backstage segments that have felt relatively unimportant and underwhelming. Because the Americano reveal took place inside the ring in front of the live crowd and had some build up to it through the preceding confrontation between Dominik and Rey, it felt like a bigger deal than the backstages and as though more effort had been put into it like the effort going into the Team USA segments. It was also nice to get to hear and see the crowd's first hand reaction that helps to fuel our reaction as the viewers at home, adding some extra interest and excitement into the mix to make it feel like it was something special. On a "Raw" where there wasn't much that stood out to me, this was one of the rare things I actually liked about this episode.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: What they've done to Lyra Valkyria
Watching anything involving Lyra Valkyria as of late has been something of an arduous task, character development (or lack thereof) that makes one consider where it all went wrong for the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion.
Driven cartoonishly insane in her program with Bayley, having turned on her former tag team partner and then just gone off the deep-end for reasons not entirely explained, her entire thing has been interrupting segments with women in them and using them as an opportunity to complain about her latest injustice, all while wearing blusher on the eyes to give sleep-deprived, but ultimately coming off like a pink dye pack has gone off in her eyes. She's essentially a stereotypical cat lady, only without the cats and thus the compelling part of that archetype.
But what makes it more annoying is that, while she does complain a lot and she did in fact start off this entire sequence of events with her initial turn, she is still sort of getting bullied by her babyface opponents. Bayley was fully stalking her at one stage, pranking the woman who is meant to be very obviously having an episode. Then there's Adam Pearce, who just lets it all happen and even books around the hijinks. At this point I just feel sorry for Valkyria and I don't think that's what's supposed to happen here. She loses in some of most awful ways, tonight literally shifting her attention to IYO SKY like a prized plum and getting plucked with the Sol Snatcher for it. Where is this going for her? Because it's nigh-on impossible to take her seriously at this rate, and that becomes annoying when you consider how good she actually is.
I don't personally understand why a heel character has to come with such an obvious gimmick, why she couldn't be allowed to play a more nuanced character — one that still felt largely connected to who she was before, while also believing she would have a better career if she didn't play by the rules.
Not everyone needs to be a character and especially not such a high school pantomime-level character at that. This character feels like she has forgotten what wrestling is, and that's never a good direction for any wrestler to go, because it will be a nightmare for her to ever be taken seriously again, as Bayley herself can attest to.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Seth Rollins Team USA reveal infuriates CM Punk
I don't think I can remember a better set-up to a reveal, for something not glaringly important in a secondary story, at least, than that of Cody Rhodes announcing Seth Rollins as the fifth member of Team USA ahead of Survivor Series. From the way the segment was set up tonight with Rhodes and CM Punk, going back to Friday night's fun, lighthearted segment involving "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, I thought this was excellent.
I figured the fifth man on the team was going to be a returning Rollins when Rhodes asked Punk just how much he wanted to win during a backstage segment on "WWE SmackDown." Everything tonight leading into the reveal of Rollins only solidified that thought, from Punk looking ridiculous in red, white, and blue face paint, to him leading the rest of the team to the ring with extreme enthusiasm. The in-ring segment was bordering a little long, with Je'Von Evans and LA Knight hyping up the crowd and interrupting Rhodes before Punk said his piece, but it all ended up being worth it.
While it's well known that if Punk has no haters, that means I'm dead, I did think he was excellent here. Even before he led the charge alongside Rhodes, he told the "American Nightmare" back in gorilla position that he was fine with being surprised. In the ring, you knew things were going to go sideways when Punk personally thanked Rhodes for the amount of fun he was having in Team USA after years of heated, personal rivalries following his WWE return, and he went as far as calling Rhodes his "best friend."
The words "Seth 'Freakin” Rollins" barely left Rhodes' mouth, and Rollins' music barely rang out in the arena, before Punk's face just fell. He stared a hole into the side of Rhodes' face as Rollins made his way down the ramp. After a few weeks of fun and silliness, it was absolutely perfect. Punk was stonefaced as Rollins got closer, but as the "Visionary" approached the ring, he peaced out and walked up the ramp without another word.
I keep saying that we're entering a point of the year, after Survivor Series, where things always slow down in WWE, but this makes me think we're going to get something interesting between these three men going into Wrestlepalooza. Even if Rollins stays on "Raw," and it's just a story of betrayal between Punk and Rhodes, I'm okay with it. After weeks of goofiness, this was the perfect go-home angle for Team USA ahead of Survivor Series, and I'm really looking forward to the match.
Written by Daisy Ruth