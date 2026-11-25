Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed on ESPN's "Pat McAfee Show" last week that he will be making an appearance at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston, Texas as the company celebrates the 30th anniversary of his debut at the 1996 event. It was news that reportedly surprised many within WWE.

The leader of 946, Royce Keys, commented on The Rock's appearance during an interview on "Sports Center" [H/T FalseFinish for providing the clip] ahead of the show on Saturday. While he's excited to see "The Final Boss," he provided him with a bit of a warning ahead of 946's WarGames match against World Heavyweight Champion Romans Reigns' Bloodline.

"He's the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, so I expect the roof to blow off that place," Keys said. "Thirty years of The Rock, celebrating him, definitely a game changer. WWE wouldn't be what it is today without The Rock. I just hope, you know, he knows his place. Just let this thing between the 946 and the Bloodline go down."

The Rock hasn't appeared on WWE programming since he helped John Cena turn heel against Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025. Many fans speculated that would lead to Johnson appearing at WrestleMania that year, which didn't happen.

Rumors about The Rock's WrestleMania future are once again swirling, in part, due to the Bloodline's WarGames match and the long-speculated Rock vs. Reigns match at 'Mania. "The Showcase of the Immortals" is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next year which many, including veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, expect could be a huge payday for Johnson.