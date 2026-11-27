Just days before WWW Survivor Series is set to take place in Houston, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced he would be in attendance to celebrate his 30th anniversary. His announcement during "The Pat McAfee Show" came as a surprise to many in WWE, particularly the live event promotion department.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said WWE is past 35,000 tickets sold for Survivor Series.

"They were at 26 (thousand) when they announced Dwayne, so it's 9,000 tickets since they've announced Dwayne. No matter what anyone says, that guy still draws a lot."

It is unclear what WWE's plans are for Johnson for Survivor Series or the foreseeable future. He is scheduled to begin filming the next film in the "Fast and the Furious" series. In September, Meltzer said that it was possible "The Rock" could appear at WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, but he didn't believe he'd have a match due to filming. Meltzer says there's "always more to the story" when it comes to Johnson.

The Rock's last appearance in WWE was at Elimination Chamber 2025 and he was involved in a storyline with Cody Rhodes that never went anywhere. Rhodes will be participating in a traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series match when he leads Team USA against Team Mexico. Members of Johnson's family will be involved in the WarGames match between The Bloodline and 946.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.