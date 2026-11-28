The current era of CM Punk is all about embracing fun and patriotism as part of Team USA (five-on-five elimination match against Team Mexico). However, that enthusiasm was burnt to the ground the moment Seth Rollins' music hit and he was declared the co-captain of their Survivor Series team. Under the weather and not in the mood to unbury the past, "The Best in the World" gives his two cents on this recent chain of events, and how upsetting all of this is to him, and his home city of Chicago.

"It's a poor decision," Punk said sternly in his interview on "The Rich Eisen Show" ahead of tonight's Survivor Series: WarGames. "I'm sure Houston's going to have a good time. Mexico versus United States at Survivor Series. But, you know, I can speak to all of Chicago is very unhappy with this decision...He's just there to stir up trouble."

Furthering his statement, Punk recounted the history both Rhodes and himself have had against Rollins over the years, prompting many to ponder if Rhodes did make the right call to ask Rollins to co-captain Team USA. Nevertheless, Punk's parting words were on trust, and how there's a lack of it heading into their match.

"I just think Cody doesn't have an open mind. And I understand. Actually, I don't understand, come to think of it," Punk mentioned. "Seth's been a thorn in his side, too. He stabbed him in the back, too. You know, most recently, going way back to last October, I think, at Crown Jewel in Australia...He beat up Cody and said he was never his friend, and now here we are...I'm all about competition. I'm all about fielding the best team to try to win. But this friction...I'm more worried about a guy that's on my side than I am about anybody else that's across the ring from me. So, it's troublesome"

Survivor Series: WarGames airs tonight at 6 p.m. EST on the ESPN app (United States) and Netflix (internationally).

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN/The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.