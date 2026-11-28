WWE opened the pre-show ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 with a video tribute to Bronson Reed, real name Jermaine Haley, who died at the age of 38 on November 27. The company announced Haley's passing on social media shortly before a taped episode of "WWE SmackDown" on Friday.

Commentator Joe Tessitore opened the show by announcing Haley's passing for fans who may not have been aware. He sent condolences on behalf of WWE to Haley's wife, Paige, and their daughter. An emotional Tessitore choked up when saying she will always hear "endless stories" of her great her dad was.

The show then rolled into a video package showcasing highlights of Haley's career, beginning with his time growing up in Adelaide, Australia and his time on the independent scene in the country beginning in 2007. The video continued with highlights of his time in "WWE NXT," where he debuted upon his signing in 2019. WWE also highlighted his North American Championship victory over Johnny Gargano, how his signature Tsunami became one of the most recognizable moves in WWE, his 2024 Andre the Giant Battle Royal victory, his team-up with The Vision, and the fact he defeated Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Perth in October 2025.

The video concluded with behind-the-scenes videos and photos of Haley alongside his colleagues, before mentioning how much of a family man the star was. The tribute highlighted his relationship with his wife and included photos of the couple alongside their daughter.

An interview segment with Michael Cole and Paul "Triple H" Levesque was also shown. Levesque called Haley a "force of nature, physically," but a "wonderful, teddy bear human being" on the inside. Triple H also highlighted how family-oriented Haley was. The pre-show panel consisting of Big E, Corey Graves, and Peter Rosenberg also shared their memories of the star.