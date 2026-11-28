It was revealed in the days ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames that John Cena would be appearing on the show to announce the final participants in the 2026 John Cena Classic, set for Walt Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports on December 14. On the countdown show ahead of the premium live event, Cena invited two more main roster stars.

WWE World Tag Team Champions Penta and Je'Von Evans, who will compete on opposing sides during the traditional five-on-five elimination match on Saturday's show, were invited by Cena to the event during a backstage interview. Evans, a former "WWE NXT" star, made his main roster debut in a tag team match alongside TNA's Leon Slater at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2025, Cena's retirement show.

Penta and Evans join fellow main roster stars Cody Rhodes, the first man announced for the tournament, current Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne, and Jayne's Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

"NXT" stars who will compete against the main roster talent include Zilla Fatu, NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, Women's North American Champion Izzi Dame, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey, and Shiloh Hill.

Cena first revealed the concept of the John Cena Classic, where fans will vote on the winner via Club WWE, at WWE Backlash in May. On November 2, Cena appeared on an episode of "WWE Raw" to announce more details about the event, including its date and location. "The Never Seen 17" has furthered clarified other details in subsequent interviews, including the fact the Classic is not a bracket-style tournament, and more of a showcase.