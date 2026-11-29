A number of TNA Wrestling talent contracts are set to expire at the end of 2026. According to journalist Dave Meltzer, that shouldn't come as a surprise to fans, though, as the company has largely been handing out short-term deals.

"That happens," Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio." "If we want to do that story, the fact is probably every New Japan contract is the same way. It's not unusual. It's not like, oh my God, all these contracts are up, they're going out of business or anything. It's the same as New Japan. It's almost a non-story. I mean, the Hardys is interesting because they are such big attractions for the company."

So far, reports have indicated impending contract expirations for former Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside, former International Champion Mustafa Ali, BDE, Trey Miguel, former TNA World Champion Rich Swann, and The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch). Former KO Champion Ash By Elegance announced that her current deal will reach its end on December 31, 2026 as well. As of now, Swann is the only talent to confirm that he will exit TNA following the expiration of his contract; the other talent directions are unconfirmed.

Matt and Jeff Hardy, two of the few performers under guaranteed contracts, are also reportedly approaching the conclusion of an extension signed one year ago. TNA is said to be making their potential re-signing a priority as the duo are considered the company's top draws. The brothers returned to TNA in 2024 after each leaving All Elite Wrestling.