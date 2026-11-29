Inside the ring, there may have been feelings of disappointment after Cody Rhodes' led Team USA took a massive fall to Team Mexico at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday. But backstage, the internal reaction on how Rhodes and the former self-appointed co-captain CM Punk handled their segments leading up to this defeat is nothing more than complimentary.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, the publication was told by WWE sources that the buildup towards Team USA, specifically how "The American Nightmare" and "The Best in the World" conducted their segments on the November 20 edition of "WWE SmackDown" and this past Monday's "WWE Raw," were "universally applauded," and that all parties involved were immensely pleased with how it all came together.

As most saw in Houston, Texas, last night, tensions ran extremely high between Rhodes, Punk, and who Rhodes called on to be the official co-captain of their team, Seth Rollins. Taking the third elimination, Rhodes left the ring with apprehension, and rightfully so, because Punk nor Rollins could put their past differences aside in that moment, which allowed Penta, the sole and last surviving member of Team Mexico, to achieve the victory that many deemed was impossible.

Because of those open wounds, Fightful was also told by one source that they wouldn't be surprised to see a continuation with Rhodes and Punk in some capacity on-screen post-Survivor Series.