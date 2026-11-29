As the wrestling world continues to mourn the loss of Bronson Reed (real name Jermaine Haley), details on WWE's creative plans for him prior to his death have emerged.

According to journalist Dave Meltzer, an on-screen breakup between Reed and his fellow Vision stablemate Bron Breakker was slated to happen at one point. It evidently never played out, however, as Reed remained loyal to The Vision up until his last TV appearance at WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

"This run, he was pushed as a real monster," Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio." "That group, Reed and Bron Breakker with Paul Heyman were supposed to be the top heels going forward. Where Bron Breakker would be the guy and Reed would be the guy that helped him and eventually turned on him, of course, or was turned on. They would have a feud that was with Seth Rollins originally. The original thing was they were going to attack Seth Rollins, which they did, but it was months early because Seth got hurt. Then later it was going to be Bron and Bronson, and they were going to eventually split up. Things just got derailed."

Meltzer did not confirm what exactly caused WWE's creative team to scrap its plans for a Reed-Breakker separation, though it's possible that the pair's untimely injuries suffered in February 2026 played a part. Breakker sustained a hernia, while Reed tore his bicep on "WWE Raw." Both eventually returned to action, with Reed resurfacing at Sunday Night's Main Event in September to aid Breakker in the midst of his feud with "The Ruler" Oba Femi.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.