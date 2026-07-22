WWE Unreal Pulls Back Curtain On Injuries Suffered By Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed

For most of its existence, the Paul Heyman led Vision stable has seemed snake bitten with injuries, with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul all going on the shelf in the span of seven months. And with the release of "WWE Unreal's" third season, fans are now getting a closer look at the behind the scenes reaction to some of these injuries thanks to the season's fourth episode. In particular, it reveals how Breakker suffered the injury in a surprising way.

"I'm supposed to destroy the set, get as mad as I possibly could," Breakker said. "It had nothing to do with physicality or anything like that. It happened when I was screaming. My entire midsection locked up. I went to the back, we still had one more shot to do. I was in the locker room, and I was just kind of hunched over, like kind of holding my stomach, like 'What the hell just happened?' And I went to stand up for the second shot, and I couldn't. I couldn't stand up."

Breakker went to medical immediately and learned that he had a hernia that required immediate surgery. The injury, coupled with Rollins', led to WWE chief content officer Triple H to suggest that The Vision was "under attack from real-life events on a day to day basis."

But despite the setback, Triple H and the creative team quickly pivoted into making Reed the group's focal point, with the idea of Breakker still getting involved at WrestleMania in a non-wrestling capacity. That quickly went up in smoke when Reed tore his biceps during a "Raw" match. The injury, coupled with Breakker's, lead to WWE writer Allison Williams, Reed's Vision stablemate Austin Theory, and Reed himself, pondering whether the group was cursed.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE Unreal" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription