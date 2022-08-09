Will John Cena Be At WWE Clash At The Castle?

Since COVID-19 and even a little before the pandemic hit, John Cena has been transitioning away from professional wrestling and more into the Hollywood side of life as others such as The Rock and Batista have.

WWE is heading over to Cardiff, Wales, for their first PLE inside a stadium in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, when The British Bulldog defeated Bret Hart in the main event to win the Intercontinental Championship.

"I've been coming over to Cardiff for 15+ years," 16-time WWE Champion John Cena said while at Comic-Con Wales. "I'm not going to be at Clash [at the Castle]. I wish I was."

This time, the show will be headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the UK's own Drew McIntyre, as the Scottish Warrior seeks to end the 700+ day championship reign of The Tribal Chief.

Not including live events, Reigns is undefeated when facing McIntyre as he has defeated him three times on PLEs and one time on "Monday Night Raw." In a "Raw" vs. "SmackDown" match, Reigns most recently defeated McIntyre at Survivor Series 2020.

The last time that Cena wrestled in Cardiff, Wales, was when he took on and defeated Dolph Ziggler at a Live Event in November 2011. That marked Cena's eighth victory in Wales, leaving him at a perfect 8-0.

Cena has not wrestled for WWE in nearly a year, having his last televised match for the company at SummerSlam 2021 when he took on the man McIntyre is looking to defeat on September 3rd, Reigns, for the Universal Championship. Cena ultimately came up short in winning what would have been his record-setting 17th World Championship, surpassing the record set by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

The Leader of the Cenation last appeared on the June 27th edition of "Monday Night Raw" — the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut. Cena was met with the admiration of many performers backstage and the WWE Universe in attendance.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Comic-Con Wales" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.