WWE Executive Reportedly 'Crudely' Displayed Donald Trump Flag Backstage

Since 1984, Kevin Dunn has been a fixture of WWE behind the scenes, working his way up from an associate producer to WWE's Executive Producer of all programming in 1993, and finally to WWE's Executive Vice President of Television Production in 2003, a position he holds to this day. As one of the longest-tenured members of the promotion, Dunn is one of the most recognized members of WWE's production team — and one of the most controversial.

Over the years, Dunn has faced criticism from many in the wrestling industry, most recently from actor turned WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., who critiqued what Dunn looks for in women's wrestlers, and former WWE star-turned-AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley in Moxley's autobiography. Dunn has also received significant heat from fans, many of whom have been hoping the long-time producer would be shown the door by the new regime now in place at WWE. Now, a new report has arrived, providing more insight into Dunn's popularity — or lack thereof — in WWE, and his future with the promotion.