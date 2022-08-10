Backstage Update On Ari Daivari's Role In AEW
Ari Daivari has been wrestling for a number of years and has made quite the name for himself. He is perhaps most well known for his time in WWE, making his in-ring debut during the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic where he lost to Ho Ho Lun in a first-round match. Daivari would debut on the main roster later that year on an episode of "Raw" before becoming a staple in the cruiserweight division on "205 Live" the following year. He would compete on the show over the course of the next few years, chasing the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, though he never managed to win it. He was released from his contract in late June 2021 as part of budget cuts.
Following his release, Daivari signed with AEW. He made his first appearance back in November of last year on an episode of "Rampage" in a losing effort against Dante Martin. He would then appear on an episode of "AEW Dark" in late June, defeating Caleb Konley. He is currently part of the new Trustbusters faction alongside Slim J and Parker Boudreaux.
Daivari's Backstage Status In AEW
Fightful Select is reporting that not only is Daivari working for the company in an in-ring capacity, but he is also helping to produce matches as well. He was most recently involved with producing the tag team match on the August 3 edition of "Dynamite" that saw Dr. Britt Baker team up with Jamie Hayter to defeat current AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm, collectively known as ThunderStorm. Daivari had reportedly helped to lay down the foundation for the match as the wrestlers put the rest of it together themselves.
Daivari has experience as a producer. He previously worked with WWE as a producer on a trial basis beginning in April after the company re-hired him, along with Joe Henning (formerly known as Curtis Axel). However, Daivari was released from the company three months later along with Henning after things didn't work out between the two men and the company.