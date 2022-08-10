Backstage Update On Ari Daivari's Role In AEW

Ari Daivari has been wrestling for a number of years and has made quite the name for himself. He is perhaps most well known for his time in WWE, making his in-ring debut during the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic where he lost to Ho Ho Lun in a first-round match. Daivari would debut on the main roster later that year on an episode of "Raw" before becoming a staple in the cruiserweight division on "205 Live" the following year. He would compete on the show over the course of the next few years, chasing the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, though he never managed to win it. He was released from his contract in late June 2021 as part of budget cuts.

Following his release, Daivari signed with AEW. He made his first appearance back in November of last year on an episode of "Rampage" in a losing effort against Dante Martin. He would then appear on an episode of "AEW Dark" in late June, defeating Caleb Konley. He is currently part of the new Trustbusters faction alongside Slim J and Parker Boudreaux.