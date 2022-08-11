Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star

"I told [Dominik Mysterio] it would be cool if one day he earned the mask just like I did from my uncle," Rey Mysterio said on "BT Sport." "I truly believe that if Dom eventually wants to wear it and represent, you know, that he's been working real hard to earn it, you know? Maybe by the time I retire the earning is already been paid off and there's a presentation of a mask, a passing the mask onto the son."

Dominik Mysterio is the son of Rey and has been wrestling now for two years this month, having his first match at SummerSlam 2020 against Seth Rollins. Since Dominik has debuted, he and Rey became the first ever father-son tag team champions in history, winning the "Smackdown" Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania Backlash 2021. Rey has stated that he does not intend to wrestle in-ring past the age of 50, meaning that he would have about three years left in his career to potentially wrestle alongside his son.

Dominik and Rey are currently embroiled in a feud with The Judgment Day on "Raw," and this past Monday saw Dominik and Rey at odds as Rey was trying to keep the peace between Dominik and Edge. Once part of Judgment Day, Edge has also been seeking retribution against unholy trinity that kicked him out.

