WWE Hall Of Famer Heaps Praise On Triple H After WWE Raw

Ever since Triple H took charge of the creative direction of WWE programming, fans and wrestlers alike have voiced their resounding approval of The Game's booking. The common consensus seems to be that both "Raw" and "SmackDown" no longer feature predictable segments, rematches and storylines going nowhere, and there's a lot more focus on character development and in-ring action. The element of unpredictability has also seemingly returned, as evidenced by the shocking returns of Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis and the bizzarre backstage segments laced with easter eggs. Fans have also praised Triple H for allowing talents to cut promos that came across as unscripted for the most part, especially Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens' passionate promo exchange on "WWE Raw" last night.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has given his thumbs up to Triple H as well, praising his friend for "bringing it" again.

"RAW produces again," Nash wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning. "Drew/KO. Lashley/A.J and Theory/Ziggler P.P.V worthy matches. Little things where guys are holding onto the ropes on the apron keep the action going and intensity high. This HHH guy seems to have a incredible grasp on this WRESTLING GAME. Keep bringing it!"

The shake-up of the WWE product is expected to continue in the coming months, with the likes of Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks and Naomi rumored to return imminently. Furthermore, Triple H plans to hold the next WWE Draft sometime in September or October, with the idea of reshuffling the rosters. According to Fightful Select, there is also chatter of Triple H repackaging the likes of Max Dupri and T-Bar (FKA Dominik Dijakovic) by giving them their old "NXT" gimmicks back.

Several reports have also suggested that Triple H plans to ensure both brands get a full-time World Champion instead of a part-time Roman Reigns, who unified the WWE & Universal Titles at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. McIntyre alluded to this on last night's show, vowing to 'wrestle every week, on every show, and at every live event' once he dethrones the Tribal Chief at the at Clash of the Castle on September 3.