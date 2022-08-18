Jacqueline Names Two WWE Stars She Wants Matches Against

It appears a popular trend in wrestling these days is a legendary wrestler having one last match, especially since the commercial success of Ric Flair's Last Match during Starrcast V weekend. Since then, several wrestlers have revealed they've been approached about having their own one last match while turning it down at the same time. One wrestler who wouldn't turn it down though is Jacqueline.

During a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, the former WCW, TNA, and WWE star was asked about having one final match, and who she would like to face if the opportunity arose.

"I would love to do one more match," Jacqueline said. "There's one more, that's all I need. Charlotte. She's a badass. I like the way she wrestles."

While Jacqueline was adamant that Charlotte Flair was the perfect final opponent for her, she revealed there was one other wrestler she'd be willing to face in a match.

"Bianca too," Jacqueline said. "One more and I'm good."

A 34-year veteran in the pro wrestling business, Jacqueline gained notoriety while working for WWE from 1998 to 2004, capturing the WWE Women's Championship twice and also winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. Jacqueline last worked as a full-time wrestler in 2008 while she was with TNA, though she continued to work on and off for the promotion until 2013. Her last match to date was in 2018, when she competed at the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match as the 21st entrant.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Captain's Corner and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription