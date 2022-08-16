DDP Confirms Conrad Thompson Asked Him About Doing A 'Last Match'

Page wasn't the only WWE Legend in attendance, however, as The Undertaker, Bret Hart, and Mick Foley were front row. One noticeable name missing however was DDP's podcast partner Jake "The Snake" Roberts who had his own reason for not showing up. "It was hard on him no doubt," Roberts said. "I remember my last match and I wish the hell I had never done it because I was so ashamed that I could not do the things I normally did. I felt like I was robbing the fans, cheating them out of something that I could not do so if I can't do those things, why am I even out there?"

"Some people will say 'but your fans want to see you,' yeah but they can see you on any corner they want to but let's keep it real. I wasn't invited to [Flair's Last Match] and I'm glad I wasn't because if I had been invited I'd have went. But I'm glad I didn't see Ric Flair's Last Match because I want the memory I have of Ric Flair in 1985." Flair has since teased having another match, but hopefully, for the sake of his health, this was the perfect ending and we never see "The Nature Boy" lace his boots up again.

