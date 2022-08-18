Jonathan Coachman Jokes About Reports CM Punk May Leave AEW
Following last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Fightful Select dropped a bombshell this afternoon, stating that people involved with AEW believed there was a chance CM Punk could no-show the event due to several issues he's had with "Hangman" Adam Page in the past, dating back to their feud in May. However, Punk did appear on "Dynamite," dropping a pipe bomb promo on Page, Jon Moxley, and Eddie Kingston, calling out his former rival Page in the process to a rematch on the show, which was met with no response as the callout was Punk going off-script.
According to the Fightful report, Page was backstage during the promo and unaware Punk was going to call him out, stating that Page wasn't going to confront Punk and that "Hangman" is a well-liked person in the AEW locker room. The same report also suggests that some believe Punk might quit AEW, but those close to him don't think he will. It's also been stated that he's levied threats at people within the company of leaving, with his match against Jon Moxley to unify the AEW World Championship being moved forward to next week's "Dynamite" as opposed to AEW All Out in Chicago during the first weekend of September. With the current reporting fervor around Punk, former WWE announcer and onscreen personality Jonathan Coachman, of all people, has seen fit to weigh in.
Jonathan Coachmen chimes in on Twitter
In response to the Fightful report about CM Punk's unhappiness with AEW, Jonathan Coachmen joked via Twitter that this wouldn't be the first time Punk had walked out of a company. Coachmen started off by stating how he hasn't watched wrestling in a long time, but even so the move wouldn't be shocking from Punk.
Punk's previous walkout infamously came in 2014 when he left the WWE abruptly after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Punk later cited several reasons as to why he exited WWE, including several undisclosed injuries, not getting to ever be in the main event of a WrestleMania throughout his lengthy run as WWE Champion, and other minor things like watching Batista win the Royal Rumble over fan-favorite Daniel Bryan.
At the time, Punk was scheduled to face Triple H at WrestleMania 30, with plans changing to have "The Game" take on Bryan prior to Bryan's WWE Championship match against Batista and Randy Orton that night. It's presently unclear where this leaves AEW and CM Punk going forward, but as of now, "The Best in the World" is still scheduled to appear next week on "Dynamite" to unify the World Championships against Jon Moxley.