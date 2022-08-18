Jonathan Coachman Jokes About Reports CM Punk May Leave AEW

In response to the Fightful report about CM Punk's unhappiness with AEW, Jonathan Coachmen joked via Twitter that this wouldn't be the first time Punk had walked out of a company. Coachmen started off by stating how he hasn't watched wrestling in a long time, but even so the move wouldn't be shocking from Punk.

Punk's previous walkout infamously came in 2014 when he left the WWE abruptly after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Punk later cited several reasons as to why he exited WWE, including several undisclosed injuries, not getting to ever be in the main event of a WrestleMania throughout his lengthy run as WWE Champion, and other minor things like watching Batista win the Royal Rumble over fan-favorite Daniel Bryan.

At the time, Punk was scheduled to face Triple H at WrestleMania 30, with plans changing to have "The Game" take on Bryan prior to Bryan's WWE Championship match against Batista and Randy Orton that night. It's presently unclear where this leaves AEW and CM Punk going forward, but as of now, "The Best in the World" is still scheduled to appear next week on "Dynamite" to unify the World Championships against Jon Moxley.