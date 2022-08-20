Brian Gewirtz Confirms Top WWE Star Was Considered For Triple H's Evolution Stable

One of the best remembered WWE factions of the early 21st century is no doubt Evolution. The group consisted of Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton, and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. They experienced lots of success and won many championships, however, this group of four was not decided upon from the very beginning.

"I might've said it, 'What about that John Cena guy joining Evolution? What if we did that?'" former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz said while on "The Kurt Angle Show." "It was, again, tossed about for a couple of minutes and I think it was deemed that John, especially John at that particular time, you know, hadn't found himself yet." The group officially formed in early 2003, with the quartet turning into a trio after turning on Randy Orton following SummerSlam 2004. Prior to breaking up, the faction all held championships simultaneously at one point, with Triple H as World Heavyweight Champion, Orton as Intercontinental Champion, and Batista and Ric Flair holding the World Tag Team Championship.

Evolution, minus Flair, came back together to feud with The Shield in 2014, a feud they ended up losing following two straight pay-per-view defeats to the Hounds of Justice. They all later reunited on the 1,000th episode of "SmackDown," cutting a joint promo in the middle of the ring. While including John Cena in Evolution may well have turned out great, it's doubtful the 16-time World Champion, Hollywood star, and record-setter for the most Make-A-Wishes granted wonders what might have been.

