Andrade El Idolo Loses La Faccion Ingobernables Member Following Last Night's AEW Dynamite

Lost in all the hooplah of the CM Punk-Jon Moxley brawls and the return of Kenny Omega last night on "AEW Dynamite" was the implosion of La Facción Ingobernable. Rush and Andrade El Idolo betrayed Dragon Lee following their loss to Omega and the Young Bucks. And in case a DDT wasn't enough evidence that the relationship between the three was broken, Lee is here to assure you things are not good between himself, Andrade, and Rush.

In a tweet earlier Thursday afternoon, Lee made it clear where he stood with LFI.

"From now on in NO LONGER in La Faccion Ingobernable," Lee tweeted.

Lee's statement prompted a response from Andrade, who mocked his former comrade with a series of laughing emojis. This prompted Lee to fire back.

"I didn't think they were going to betray me like that, well maybe you Andrade, but not my brother Rush," Lee tweeted, along with a broken heart emoji. "The strongest people are not the ones who always win, but the people who never give up when they lose."

Perhaps feeling a bit of guilt, Andrade then tweeted the following message to Lee.

"You are a great fighter but it hurts that you are technical (baby face) Dragon Lee," Andrade said. "You never adapted to the style of the unruly. But I know you and you have a great future, I just hope we never run into each other in a ring. What would be worse?"