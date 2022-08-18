Andrade El Idolo Loses La Faccion Ingobernables Member Following Last Night's AEW Dynamite
Lost in all the hooplah of the CM Punk-Jon Moxley brawls and the return of Kenny Omega last night on "AEW Dynamite" was the implosion of La Facción Ingobernable. Rush and Andrade El Idolo betrayed Dragon Lee following their loss to Omega and the Young Bucks. And in case a DDT wasn't enough evidence that the relationship between the three was broken, Lee is here to assure you things are not good between himself, Andrade, and Rush.
In a tweet earlier Thursday afternoon, Lee made it clear where he stood with LFI.
"From now on in NO LONGER in La Faccion Ingobernable," Lee tweeted.
Lee's statement prompted a response from Andrade, who mocked his former comrade with a series of laughing emojis. This prompted Lee to fire back.
"I didn't think they were going to betray me like that, well maybe you Andrade, but not my brother Rush," Lee tweeted, along with a broken heart emoji. "The strongest people are not the ones who always win, but the people who never give up when they lose."
Perhaps feeling a bit of guilt, Andrade then tweeted the following message to Lee.
"You are a great fighter but it hurts that you are technical (baby face) Dragon Lee," Andrade said. "You never adapted to the style of the unruly. But I know you and you have a great future, I just hope we never run into each other in a ring. What would be worse?"
Lee acknowledged Andrade's final tweet with a gif from the cinematic classic "The Karate Kid." He has yet to respond to his brother, Rush, who also replied to Lee earlier in the afternoon.
"You are a [worldwide] figure," Rush tweeted with a globe emoji. "Too bad you're a technician and you don't like the rudo side! I love you brother. And if one day you decide to be a true ungovernable, you already know what is needed here while you continue on your way!"
That was not the end of the situation, however, as AAA star Dralistico, brother to both Lee and Rush, entered the fray with a message for his older sibling.
"Rush, we trusted that this would not happen again and once again you showed that in the ring we are not family for you," Dralistico tweeted. "I love you carnal but I also stop belonging to LFI from today on. [I'll] only be in Hermanos Lee. Success in your faction with Andrade."
At this time, it's unclear what Dragon Lee's status in AEW or Ring of Honor is going forward. The 27-year-old luchador has impressed in appearances for both brands, however, first in a match against Rush at ROH Death Before Dishonor, and then again last night against Omega and the Bucks.