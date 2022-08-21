Gunther Discusses His Experience Playing To Empty Arena In WWE NXT UK

When COVID-19 struck the world, fans were banned from attending many in-person events to attempt to limit the spread of the virus. As life began getting back to normal, different restrictions were lifted at various times, especially for wrestling promotions. However, NXT UK was the last brand in WWE welcome fans come back, due to different restrictions in the UK. Fans officially returned to the brand in the last year, but since COVID-19 began, "NXT UK" has not traveled. When the brand began airing new matches again in September 2020, it was filmed in the BT Sports Studio.

"I enjoyed those events we had in empty arenas [in NXT UK]," current Intercontinental Champion Gunther said in an interview with Keith Whittier. "Our shows happened in an empty building ... For the style I have, a very physical style in the ring, I think I benefited from it a lot too. But to finally be back in an arena with an audience and have that feeling back is definitely the preferred choice."

Prior to coming over to "NXT" and now "Friday Night Smackdown," Gunther (then known as WALTER) made his name known on the "NXT UK" brand, asserting his dominance and never losing a singles match on the brand by pinfall or submission. The Ring General had one of the longest titles reigns in WWE history — he was NXT UK Champion for 870 days, originally defeating Pete Dunne for the title. Gunther would go on to defend the title successfully against talent such as Tyler Bate and Trent Seven before losing to Ilja Dragunov.

