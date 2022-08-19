Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Huge AEW Dynamite Match Next Week

In 1998, on World Championship Wrestling's flagship show, "WCW Monday Nitro," "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan defended his WCW Championship against a white-hot, undefeated fan favorite, Goldberg. That night, the arena in Atlanta, GA, sold out for their hometown wrestler, with over 41,000 fans in attendance as Goldberg defeated Hogan and held the title high. The match also drew a 6.91 TV rating, one of the all-time highs for the Monday Night Wars of the late 1990s. However, the decision to run such a massive match on television rather than pay-per-view has been heavily criticized as one of the reasons WCW eventually went out of business in 2001.

Fast forward to 2022, and many people are comparing WCW's fateful Hogan/Goldberg decision to next week's AEW World Championship unification match between champion CM Punk and interim champion Jon Moxley, which was originally slated for the All Out PPV next month. Is it genius, or a huge mistake? And who better to answer that question than the man who made the fateful decision back in 2001, WCW President Eric Bischoff?

"I'm for it, for the same reason I was crucified when I made the decision to put Goldberg and Hogan on free TV," Bischoff said during the latest "After 83 Weeks" Q&A broadcast. "I think he should do it for the same reason that I did, which was I was a television company. Yes, PPV was an important part of the bottom line, but guess what was more important to Turner Broadcasting than my individual bottom line? Television ratings."

"Discovery is making decisions about where they are going in 2024," Bischoff continued. "You've got to serve your client. Discovery is Tony Khan's client and customer, keep them happy, first and foremost. I'm glad he made the decision to do it that way."