Five-Way Number One Contender's Match Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

A high-stakes "Fatal Five Way" match is set for tonight's edition of "SmackDown."

Sheamus, Ricochet, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will face off in the squared circle to determine the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship on the 1200th episode of the show. The winner will take on the reigning champion Gunther at Clash at the Castle on September 4 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Gunther captured the title from Ricochet during the June 10 edition of "SmackDown" after hitting him with a powerbomb. Gunther has won numerous non-televised matches over the past few weeks, both in singles action and with his ally, Lugwig Kaiser. He has also put the title on the line twice, defeating Ricochet in a rematch on the June 24 edition of "SmackDown" and Shinsuke Nakamura on the August 12 episode of "SmackDown".

This will be the first time the title will be defended during a pay-per-view or premium live event since WrestleMania 37. During the show, Apollo Crews dethroned Big E to win the title in a Nigerian Drum Fight. At Survivor Series of that year, then-champion Nakamura took on then-United States Champion Damian Priest in a champion vs. champion match, but neither of the titles was on the line.

The show will also see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come face to face with number one contender, Drew McIntyre. Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will take on Natalya and Sonya Deville in a first-round match in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. The Viking Raiders are also set to hold a "Viking funeral" for The New Day as tensions between the two teams continue to grow.

Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for the show begins at 8 PM ET.