Anna Jay Recalls Working With Brodie Lee And What Brought The Dark Order Together

Anna Jay was part of a cult-like faction in AEW known as the Dark Order from 2020 until July 2022. In 2020, she was under the leadership of Brodie Lee, who was revealed as the Exalted One of the Dark Order just a week into the pandemic. However, Jay would not sit under Lee's learning tree very long, as the former TNT Champion unfortunately passed away on December 26th, 2020.

"It was an honor, first off, to work with him," current AEW star Anna Jay said on a Women of AEW panel at GalaxyCon. "I would definitely say a lot of you have probably seen some of our favorite moments on BTE. That definitely made us closer as a group, as a whole, especially with him. He's so intimidating looking and then you see him doing those things and it just makes you relate to him. So, not only was he super talented in the ring ... but also hilarious and such a nice person."

She noted that he was much more than just a comforting presence — he worked to make those under his care better. "He would watch all my matches, watch anything that I did and always give me feedback. He really cared about, you know, the product and us as a group so he worked on everyone individually."

A few days following his passing, AEW held a tribute episode for Lee on the December 30th edition of "Dynamite" which featured five matches. All of the matches on the night were won by members of the Dark Order. Jay teamed with Tay Conti, now known as Tay Melo, and defeated the team of Penelope Ford and Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

