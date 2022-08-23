DDP Says It 'Doesn't Make Sense' Why Recently Re-Signed WWE Talent Isn't On Top

WWE has released many talents the past few years that have left fans scratching their heads, with one of those being former "NXT" Champion Karrion Kross. "I was just with [Karrion] Kross," WWE Hall of Famer DDP said while on "DDP Snake Pit." "Here is this ridiculously good looking son-of-a-b**ch, you know? He's jacked, he's six-foot-four or five, you know? You're talking about a guy who literally has it all ... I go, 'It doesn't make sense that you aren't in one of those companies on top, you know, it doesn't make sense. Your time is coming and just stay positive bro.' And then, boom, he freaking does the run-in on Drew [McIntyre] on "SmackDown."

While he dominated in "NXT," Kross would not find the same luck on the main roster, as he lost to Jeff Hardy on his "WWE Raw" debut on July 19, 2021, in about two minutes, which is not the ideal way to start out if you're someone who wants to make a name for themselves. Kross eventually picked up a win against Hardy and a couple more wins before there were changes made to his character and costume. Kross wouldn't even last six months on the main roster, as he was released on November 4, 2021.

Kross returned on the August 5, 2022 edition of "WWE SmackDown" alongside his wife, Scarlett, following Triple H taking over as Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations. On his first night back, Kross attacked Drew McIntyre, who is the number one contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and is set to face Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription