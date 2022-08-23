Tyler Bate Match Announced For Tonight's WWE NXT

Tyler Bate shocked the WWE Universe when he appeared on last week's episode of "NXT" to confront the current "NXT" Champion, Bron Breakker. Now, WWE has announced that the "NXT UK" Champion Tyler Bate will appear again on "NXT," this time competing in a one-on-one match against Von Wagner.

"Can The Big Strong Boi topple the towering superstar, or will he quickly realize that he's living in Wagner's World?" WWE's website asks.

One day after last week's special Heatwave episode of "NXT," the company announced that an "NXT" Worlds Collide event is coming up, and furthermore, the fact that "NXT UK" is officially in transition mode and will re-launch as "NXT Europe" sometime in 2023. It's being hinted that the cross-over event will have a big champion vs. champion match between Breakker and Bate, possibly to unify the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Championships while the latter promotion comes to an end, and Bate appears to be on the short list of "UK" stars that are making the jump to "NXT."

Unfortunately, a much longer list of "UK" stars have been released from the promotion ahead of the switch, including Emilia McKenzie, Flash Morgan Webster, Amale, Wild Boar, Mark Andrews, Jack Starz, Dave Mastiff, Ashton Smith, Nina Samuels, and Sam Gradwell. A report has since emerged claiming the "door is open" for these wrestlers to potentially make comebacks when "NXT Europe" launches next year.

Other matches advertised for tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" include an "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship between challengers Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs and the longest-reigning "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions in history, Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang). Tiffany Stratton and Wendy Choo will also go toe-to-toe in WWE's first Lights Out match.