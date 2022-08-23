Betting Odds Released For CM Punk And Jon Moxley's AEW Title Match

We're now only one day away from AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley colliding on "AEW Dynamite" to determine just who is the undisputed AEW World Champion. And if you thought the odds-makers were going to miss this party, you were sorely mistaken. The betting odds for Punk and Moxley's first collision are available, courtesy of BetOnline, along with another upcoming AEW championship match at AEW All Out.

AEW Unified World Championship Match

CM Punk -400 (1/4)

Jon Moxley +250 (5/2)

AEW Women's World Championship Match

Thunder Rosa (c) -220 (5/11)

Toni Storm +150 (3/2)

The odds are looking strong for Punk to unify both titles in his first match since June 1, in which he suffered an injury that forced him out of action for several months. Punk being the favorite here comes after a week of reports regarding issues the AEW World Champion may have been having backstage with certain talents, notably former opponent "Hangman" Adam Page and former friend Colt Cabana, with some speculating that Punk might be unhappy in AEW in general. Despite this, the odds still strongly sit in Punk's favor to walk out with all the gold.

Thunder Rosa remains a slight favorite to retain her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm when the two collide on September 4. This would be Rosa's seventh successful title defense and her second defense against Storm, who she defeated back at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door in June. No other All Out matches were available to bet on at this time, though some have been announced and others are clearly being built.