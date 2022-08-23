Conrad Thompson Comments On His Future Plans With Jeff Jarrett

Conrad Thompson, the son-in-law of Ric Flair, recently helped put on the second-largest pay-per-view for an independent wrestling event in the modern era called Ric Flair's Last Match, which featured talent from various companies such as MLW, Impact Wrestling, and AEW. However, Thompson has more business moving forward with former six-time Intercontinental Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett than assisting in Jarrett's podcast.

"[Jarrett and him] are about to go jump on a plane to Chicago," Thompson said on "My World with Jeff Jarrett." "We've got meetings from all corners of the globe there. I can't believe, it's almost like a power broker summit what we've got lined up in Dallas. I think next week, towards the end of the week, [Jarrett] and I are going to go to Chicago a few days early for some undisclosed reasons and the following Monday [Jarrett is] working on our video game thing and Monday, like, what? Two weeks from now, [Jarrett] and I will be both be in Mexico." Notably, it's a bit unclear how serious Thompson is actually being, as he seems to be having fun with all the attention his "master plan" comment is receiving.

Jarrett most recently wrestled on the show put on by Thompson, teaming with AEW star Jay Lethal to take on Flair and his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, who is married to Charlotte Flair, in tag team action. Flair and El Idolo walked away with the victory following Flair locking in the Figure Four Leg Lock and both of Jarrett's shoulders being down on the mat for a three count. This was the first time Flair and Jarrett had faced off in a ring since WCW was around more than 20 years prior.

