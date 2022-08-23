Bobby Fish Addresses Where The Pro Wrestling Business Gets 'Really Dirty'

Bobby Fish has been in the professional wrestling business for nearly 20 years, debuting in 2003. During his long career, Fish has made his way around the globe through many countries and organizations and has seen the good, the bad, and the ugly.

"This business gets really dirty," former "NXT" Tag Team Champion Fish said on the "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast." "You've got a lot of people who love to talk out of both sides of their mouth, a lot of people, and unfortunately some of these people are in high positions or just happen to be success wherever they go, but they do it the same way. They backstage politic their a**es off and they s**t talk people and get people fired and they do, it's just dirty."

Fish has worked, and won Tag Team Championships in major organizations over his career. The most notable championship wins for Fish were the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championships he won twice, the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships won by him three times, and most recently Fish held the "NXT" Tag Team Championships twice, all alongside Kyle O'Reilly. Fish has also won singles gold, winning the ROH World Television Championship in 2016. After being released from WWE on August 6, 2021, following his four-plus year run with the company, Fish has found a home in AEW, debuting on the October 6, 2021 edition of "Dynamite" in a losing effort to Sammy Guevara. Fish is currently aligned with Adam Cole and O'Reilly in a faction known as the Undisputed Elite.

