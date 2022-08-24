Wardlow Comments On CM Punk And Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Match Airing On Free TV

CM Punk won the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing on May 29, 2022, however, the following Friday Punk announced he would be out of action for the near future as he sustained an injury that required surgery. Instead of stripping Punk of his title, AEW crowned an Interim AEW World Champion in the main event of AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door when Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi for the title. Moxley has defended the title in Punk's absence, however, with Punk returning to AEW two weeks ago, fans knew the two wrestlers would be on a collision course. Last Wednesday it was announced that Punk and Moxley would wrestle for the AEW Undisputed World Championship on the August 24 edition of "Dynamite."

"Tomorrow CM Punk vs Jon Moxley for the [AEW] Heavyweight Title," TNT Champion Wardlow said while on "92.3 The Fan Cleveland." " That match alone is, should be on a Pay-Per-View, so, wild we're getting it free on TV." With All Out, which takes place on September 4, on the horizon, many AEW fans expected to see the main event be Punk and Moxley in their unification match, as this contest is one of AEW's biggest matches to date. If Moxley walks away with the victory on Wednesday, he will have won his second AEW World Championship.

The current card for the August 24, 2022 episode of Dynamite is as listed:

AEW Undisputed World Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs John Moxley (c)

AEW World Trios Championship Semifinal: Death Triangle vs Will Ospreay & Aussie Open

Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs KiLynn King

Dax Harwood vs Jay Lethal

Billy Gunn vs Colten Gunn

