Taya Valkyrie Thinks It's 'Disgraceful' When Indie Promotions Don't Include One Type Of Performer

Since her release from WWE in late 2021, Taya Valkyrie has been doing her part to make the women's wrestling scene outside of WWE more meaningful. Over the last eight months, she's become the inaugural XPW Women's Champion and MLW Featherweight Champion, won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship for the fourth time, and even added an Impact Knockout's Tag Team Title run along the way. But for all the good Valkyrie is doing for women's wrestling, she's more than aware there's still work to be done.

In an interview with Battleground Podcast, Valkyrie pointed out one thing she would like to see regarding women's wrestling on the independent scene.

"Women's wrestling, wrestling in general, has changed so much over the last decade, really," Valkyrie said. "But I still think, for women, we still have a ways to go. We still are going to be fighting for our spots, we're still going to be fighting to have a match on an indie show. I think it's insane when you come across an indie show and there's no women on the card. I think that's disgraceful in 2022.

"We're trying to fight to get paid, we're trying to fight for all these kind of things. But it's great to see that we're moving in a positive direction, and it's great that there are these companies like Impact, like NWA, like MLW, that are allowing women to have other platforms to perform."

Valkyrie will next be seen this weekend when she challenges Kamille for the NWA Women's World Championship in the main event of NWA 74 Night One. Her next AAA Reina de Reinas Championship match still awaits in October, when Valkyrie will collide with AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City.

