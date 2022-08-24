Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV

Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.

Evans' career has been something of a roller coaster since first enjoying success on "NXT," picking up impressive victories against stars like Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, and Kairi Sane. Since getting called up to the main roster, she's challenged for the "Raw" Women's Championship in a top feud with Becky Lynch — and been featured in a controversial storyline that saw her seduce Ric Flair to the displeasure of his daughter, Charlotte. Amidst the rivalry with Charlotte, Evans legitimately became pregnant with her second child and took time away from the cameras.

Evans returned earlier this year, but her backstage status was changed repeatedly, with no clarity regarding which brand she was assigned to and whether or not she was a heel or babyface. She worked most recently as a part of the "WWE SmackDown" roster and participated in the women's WWE Money in the Bank ladder match, but her storyline with Aliyah was seemingly cut short due to her medical issues, and she hasn't performed in any capacity since July 17.