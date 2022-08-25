Road Dogg Recalls CM Punk Being Difficult To Work With In WWE

With rumors swirling around the past couple of weeks regarding CM Punk and the backstage mood in AEW, many have pointed to his issues with certain people backstage when he worked for WWE. Punk walked out of WWE following the 2014 Royal Rumble and was infamously released from WWE on his wedding day, when he married AJ Mendez, known to WWE fans as AJ Lee. "Fast forward to 2022 and apparently [Punk] is going into someone else's office talking about going home," WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg said on his "Oh...You Didn't Know?" podcast. "I don't know if it's a, you know, pattern, with you or not, but it sure seems like it's forming one to me."

Dogg recalled working around Punk while they were both in WWE together in 2014 for a short while. "At [that] time I'm producing and wrestling," Dogg said. "I just remember he was kind of difficult to work with and I didn't know what was going on behind the scenes. I hadn't been there that long and I wasn't in the inner circle ... I know he was hard to deal with ... They were professional issues, but it was personal, you know, compared to me and his relationship, he weren't going to talk to me about it."

Punk most recently wrestled on the August 24 edition of "AEW: Dynamite," his first match following all of the controversy from the past week. Jon Moxley defeated Punk in surprisingly quick fashion after hitting two Death Riders, meaning Moxley is officially the Undisputed AEW World Champion. Despite that, reports say Punk and Moxley will clash again at the All Out pay-per-view.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Oh...You Didn't Know?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.