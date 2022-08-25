AEW Star Comments On CM Punk Calling Out Adam Page

It's been a week now, but wrestling fans are still buzzing about CM Punk's callout of "Hangman" Adam Page at "AEW Dynamite", and the subsequent reports of heat between the two stars. What's real and what's storyline is not entirely clear, which is why many are now asking the friends of the two, including Dark Order member and close pal of the "Hangman", Evil Uno.

In an interview with the "Headlock" podcast, Uno revealed what his fellow Dark Order members and "Hangman" were up to when Punk cut his promo and Uno gave his perspective on the whole situation.

"Truthfully, we were in the middle of training when this happened," Uno said. "So I would say everything you hear is probably hearsay, to be honest. I think, who knows? From my side, I think there's nothing, but who knows? That's the beauty of wrestling; you never really know."

Regular viewers of the YouTube series "Being the Elite" will note this past Monday's episode, where "Hangman" was seen helping Uno and fellow Dark Order members 10, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver prepare for their upcoming AEW World Trios Championship Tournament match. Page scolded away a person who burst into the room to inform him of Punk's promo happening in the ring.

Many fans will note that Uno is in Germany this week for the Gamescom 2022 trade fair to help promote the upcoming video game "AEW Fight Forever." Uno has continued to wrestle on this trip, squaring off against Christopher Daniels in a match at the convention on Thursday.

