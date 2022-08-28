Booker T Gives His Take On The Current Direction Of WWE NXT

Whether it's praise or criticism, Booker T has never shied away from sharing his opinions about the current state of pro wrestling. In the past, the WWE Hall of Famer criticized AEW star Adam Cole's physique, compared "NXT" superstar Roxanne Perez to WWE Hall of Famer Lita, and admitted that he doesn't miss seeing former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman on TV. And on the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T spoke about "NXT's" new direction.

"NXT did 750,000 views last week or something like that," said Booker T. "They're going strong, man, and the last thing that they're thinking about, I think right now, is anything other than the show and giving the people you know an awesome show. Bron Breakker's name is getting bigger and bigger every week. It's just because you know, they're again thinking about the show."

The viewership for last week's "NXT Heatwave" special saw the highest since Halloween Havoc on October 26, 2021. It was also the highest 18-49 demographic number "NXT" has seen since June 21, with an average number of 723,000 viewers and a 235,000 number in the key 18-49 demographic. During the special "NXT 2.0" episode, Breakker successfully defended the "NXT" title against JD McDonagh, Mandy Rose retained the "NXT" Women's Title against Zoey Stark, and Carmelo Hayes defeated Giovanni Vinci to retain his "NXT" North American Championship. There were also surprise appearances by "NXT UK" stars Tyler Bate and Blair Davenport.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took over "NXT" as head of creative due to Paul "Triple H" Levesque suffering a major health scare, from which he's since recovered.

