Former AEW Star Takes Victory Lap Over Thunder Rosa Rumors

Ivelisse has fired shots at the AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa after recent reports of Rosa being difficult to work with.

A fan took to Twitter to say that she "might have actually been right about someone for a change" in reference to the heat between her and Rosa. In response, Ivelisse took to her page to post the following response:

"I mean I WAS right about [Bill] Demott, (truth exposed 3yrs later) I don't understand how tf it was conceivable that I wasn't right about [Thunder Rosa], AND IMA FEMALE VETERAN."

The issues between the two women stemmed from their days working together in Lucha Underground. The two faced one another on the September 16, 2020 edition of "Dynamite" which was stiff and reportedly turned into a shoot match. Rosa later denied that there had been any heat between the two and stated that she was happy that the pair managed to finish the match without anyone getting hurt. Ivelisse exited the company in April of 2021.

Rosa has come under fire as of late. She apparently can't stand Britt Baker (and vice versa) and has issues with Baker's tag team partner, Jamie Hayter, after breaking her nose during a match. The women have supposedly tried to remain professional with one another, but haven't been able to look past their issues on a personal level.

Rosa announced on this past Wednesday's "Dynamite" that she would be bowing out of her All Out title match against Toni Storm due to issues with the discs in her back. Baker, Hayter, Toni Storm, and Hikaru Shida will instead be facing off in a Fatal Four Way match to crown an Interim Women's Champion.