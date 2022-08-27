TBS Championship Match Officially Set For AEW All Out

With all of the reports of backstage drama in AEW at the moment, it's easy to forget that there's a pay-per-view on the horizon. "All Out" is scheduled to air on September 3, 2022, from the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It remains to be seen who Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Heavyweight Championship against on the night, but another title match has been confirmed for the event.

On last night's "AEW Rampage" (per Twitter), it was announced that Jade Cargill will defend the AEW TBS Championship against Athena. The segment — which also revealed some dissension within Cargill's faction — saw the champion welcome her opponent to "get these hands," before Athena jumped into the frame and got into a backstage brawl with her storyline nemesis.

A match between Cargill and Athena has been in the works since May. Following Athena's debut at "AEW Double or Nothing," she paired up with Kris Statlander to go to war with Cargill and The Baddies. However, with Statlander currently out of the title due to an injury, Athena will have to contend with the champion on her own.

Other bouts announced for "All Out" include some grudge matches as Jungle Boy aims to get revenge on Christian, while Ricky Starks is out to give former partner Will Hobbs a receipt. Elsewhere, Bryan Danielson will take on Chris Jericho following months of conflict between The Blackpool Combat Club and The Jericho Appreciation Society. Plus, fans can look forward to the return of an AEW signature match, in addition to a host of other hotly anticipated showdowns.