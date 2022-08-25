Grudge Matches Added To Card For AEW All Out

Two new grudge matches have been added to the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view.

On the August 17 edition of "Dynamite", Jungle Boy issued the open challenge to Christian Cage after weeks of animosity between the pair. Cage showed up to reject the challenge, but seemingly had a change of heart. On Wednesday's edition of the show, Cage was interviewed backstage by Tony Schiavone. He stated that he has seen everything and done everything before saying Jungle Boy isn't in his league. He accepted the challenge and commentary later announced that the match has been made official.

The two have been at odds ever since Cage betrayed Jungle Boy during "Road Rager" back in June after he and Luchasaurus lost the AEW Tag Team Titles to The Young Bucks. He beat him down with several chair shots before telling Jungle Boy's mother and sister off at ringside. Luchasaurus joined Cage two weeks later on "Dynamite", but aligned himself once more with Jungle Boy after he made his triumphant return on the July 20 edition of the show. He has since shown a much edgier side to him and has looked to seek revenge on Cage for his actions over the past couple of months.