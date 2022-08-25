Grudge Matches Added To Card For AEW All Out
Two new grudge matches have been added to the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view.
On the August 17 edition of "Dynamite", Jungle Boy issued the open challenge to Christian Cage after weeks of animosity between the pair. Cage showed up to reject the challenge, but seemingly had a change of heart. On Wednesday's edition of the show, Cage was interviewed backstage by Tony Schiavone. He stated that he has seen everything and done everything before saying Jungle Boy isn't in his league. He accepted the challenge and commentary later announced that the match has been made official.
The two have been at odds ever since Cage betrayed Jungle Boy during "Road Rager" back in June after he and Luchasaurus lost the AEW Tag Team Titles to The Young Bucks. He beat him down with several chair shots before telling Jungle Boy's mother and sister off at ringside. Luchasaurus joined Cage two weeks later on "Dynamite", but aligned himself once more with Jungle Boy after he made his triumphant return on the July 20 edition of the show. He has since shown a much edgier side to him and has looked to seek revenge on Cage for his actions over the past couple of months.
Former Team Taz Members To Collide
Ricky Starks also threw out a challenge to Powerhouse Hobbs on Wednesday's "Dynamite". Starks came to the ring and said that he hasn't been in a great mood since Hobbs betrayed him and Team Taz broke up. He said that he thought Hobbs would be different from everyone else after Hobbs called him every day after Starks broke his neck in April of last year. Starks said Hobbs took care of him and knew how close he was to a career-ending injury. Starks continued on to say that while he once considered Hobbs a good friend, he now sees him as a snake and officially issued the challenge.
Starks issued an open challenge for his FTW Championship on the July 20 "Dynamite". Danhausen answered the call, and the match was made official for the following week at Fight For The Fallen. Starks hastily defeated Danhausen before issuing another open challenge right after, stating he was in the mood for a fight. HOOK answered the call and dethroned Starks to become the new title holder. Starks then got on the mic and cut an impassioned promo before Hobbs clotheslined him from behind.
All Out will take place on September 4 at the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois.