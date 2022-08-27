Thunder Rosa Reportedly Has History Of 'Berating' AEW Extras

AEW's Thunder Rosa recently announced that she'd be stepping back from in-ring competition to recover from a back injury. However, some fans and pundits have speculated that the AEW Women's World Champion has been written off of television due to reported backstage heat with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Rosa has since confirmed that the injury is real, but reports of behind-the-scenes drama continue to circulate.

According to FanByte, there have been conflicting stories from a myriad of sources about Rosa's behavior. Some employees told the outlet that she has a history of berating opponents and talking down to colleagues, including veterans. Non-contracted wrestlers who've appeared on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Elevation" have reportedly received negative reactions from the AEW Women's World Champion, with one talent recalling a time Rosa accused her of being badly trained.

However, similar critiques have been lobbied at Rosa as well. After accidentally breaking Hayter's nose during their recent match at "AEW Battle of the Belts III," the 36-year-old was reportedly nowhere to be seen for a while afterward. The report notes that Rosa eventually tried to apologize to Hayter before locking herself in a bathroom. Of course, the bathroom story should be taken with a grain of salt, with the FanByte stating that it may not have been related to the Hayter incident.

Per the report, one AEW talent claimed that Rosa lacks some basic in-ring fundamentals. On the flip side, a former colleague of Rosa's in Lucha Underground dismissed the idea that she's an unsafe worker, though they did say that she's reluctant to take bumps and sell some of her opponents' offense. Elsewhere, some wrestlers criticized Rosa for working stiff, especially in regard to her low dropkick maneuver. "She'll just beat the f*** out of people," one FanByte source claimed. "Her strikes are killing you."