Jim Ross Proposes Mixed Tag Match The Rock Could Have At Future WWE WrestleMania

Wrestling fans across the world have been awaiting the return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to the WWE, with rumors swirling regarding a match with Roman Reigns at 2023's WrestleMania 39. Although nothing has been confirmed, the match has been teased, including during The Rock's television show "Young Rock." During the scene, Johnson told a young Reigns that a match as big as him vs. his cousin can only happen at WrestleMania.

Given the hype and speculation surrounding that match, it seems the only match The Rock would return for would be against his cousin and current WWE Undisputed Champion, but according to long-time WWE announcer and former WWE Head of Talent Relations Jim Ross, there's another match he could see the Rock returning for that doesn't include Reigns.

"Here's the thing, I could see Rock having a mixed tag with his daughter at WrestleMania, I can see that," Ross said during the latest episode of the "Grilling JR" podcast. "Now, there will be naysayers that will knock that idea, which is fine, that's expected. But that's a safe [option], it's a way to get him on TV, get his name and her name and image in the promotion."

The Rock's daughter, Simone Johnson, is currently training at the WWE Performance Center with the ring name Ava Raine. She has yet to wrestle her first official match and is currently 20 years old.

