Backstage Update On WWE Ring Names For Theory And Riddle

Vince McMahon's edict to shorten the names of WWE superstars has come to an end.

As seen on last night's episode of "WWE Raw" and subsequently confirmed by PWInsider, Matt Riddle is once again going by his full name, as opposed to the truncated "Riddle," while Men's Money In The Bank Winner Theory will once again be going by the name "Austin Theory." Riddle's name has already been changed on his WWE roster profile; Theory is still listed as Theory for the time being.

The once and future Matt Riddle lost his first name in December 2020, while Theory lost his back in April 2022. Unlike Riddle, Theory's name change was addressed on air, with Theory outright saying McMahon felt it was a better moniker for the former WWE United States Champion. In an odd bit of symmetry, both men have held the U.S. title, and both name changes came shortly before they won that title — Riddle defeated Damian Priest for the title in 2021, while Theory's name was changed just one week before he dethroned Finn Balor back in April. Priest and Balor have gone on to join The Judgment Day.

It remains to be seen whether the myriad of one-named stars on WWE's roster — which currently include Ciampa, Shotzi, Angel, Humberto, Otis, Elias, Veer, and currently sidelined former WWE Champion Big E — will have their surnames restored, as well. Since McMahon left power, there's also recently been a rash of evidence to support the idea that wrestlers who have seen their previous names changed entirely along with their personas, like Butch and Gigi Dolin, could also have their original names and characters restored.