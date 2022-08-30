Backstage News On Flash Morgan Webster's WWE Release

It,s been a little less than two weeks now since Flash Morgan Webster was released from WWE, along with several other wrestlers from the WWE NXT UK brand following reports that WWE was looking to rebrand the UK branch into "NXT Europe." And while Webster's release was part of that rebranding, a new report reveals plenty of other details surrounding Webster at the time WWE let him go.

According to Fightful Select, Webster was still injured when WWE released him on August 18, having been out of action since October 2021 after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum. Webster had reportedly been working on the injury for several years before he finally elected to get surgery.

Though Fightful was told a surgeon had given Webster clearance to return to the ring prior to his WWE release, he had not been cleared by his physio, and was noted as "nowhere near being able to return to the ring." As WWE rarely releases talent who are out due to injury, Webster's release was considered unusual by the promotion's standards.

At the same time, Webster's long term future with WWE appears to have been uncertain. Fightful also reported that Webster's deal with WWE, which had transitioned to a standard "NXT" deal from a "UK" deal in 2019, had expired earlier this year, and that Webster had previously turned down two offers from WWE with pay increases. Though he ultimately signed an extension, Fightful noted the extension was considered a short-term one, and that Webster signed to make sure he was taken care of while out hurt. Whether the possibility in Webster leaving WWE following his short term extension was the catalyst for his release is unclear at this time.