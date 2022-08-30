Sammy Guevara Addresses 'Blatant Lies' About Him

Sammy Guevara's vlog is back and the former TNT Champion took some time at the end of his latest episode to address what the internet has been saying about him. Guevara and AEW colleague Eddie Kingston got into a physical altercation backstage which led to Kingston being suspended and the two issuing their own statements in an effort to put the incident to rest.

"It's exhausting to see blatant lies said about me or shade being thrown," Guevara said on his vlog. "I've read so much random stuff where it's just like, 'Dude, where are they getting this?' People making up so much stuff."

Kingston was reportedly willing to work with Guevara despite Guevara being perceived as difficult to work with during his programs with Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and Sonjay Dutt.

"I know [that this] is not true, but the problem is because of the internet, people don't know the difference, and then so when people spread these rumors regardless if they're true or not, no one fact checks, these things are taken as fact and they can affect me," he said.

Guevara is aware of how polarizing he's become on social media and trying to defend himself can ultimately be an uphill battle.

"I'm not going to try to convince people that I'm a good person. People who already have their mind made up of me, they're not going to change their mind, and dude, it's insane."

Despite all the news being made between Kingston and Guevara, no developments have been made at trying to pair the two up to fight at AEW's All Out pay-per-view, although the challenge was made weeks ago.