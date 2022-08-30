Miro Gives Advice To Pro Wrestlers Upset About Not Getting Enough TV Time

For Miro, everything is another chance at redemption. The former AEW TNT Champion hasn't been seen on AEW programming since the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he lost a four way match to PAC to crown an inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion. Miro took to Twitter today to send a message to anyone that might have grown frustrated with their position. "Being upset about not being on the show is a good thing," Miro tweeted. "Now use that feeling and get better. Keep training, believing and don't be complacent."

This is not the first time that Miro has vented frustrations on social media. Miro recently tweeted out his issues with MLW, GCW and independent star Mance Warner receiving a televised match against AEW Champion Jon Moxley. All of this tension comes despite Miro signing a four-year contract with the company earlier this year, suggesting the former WWE United States Champion was content enough to stick around until 2026. It's worth noting though that Miro re-signed with AEW before Vince McMahon stepped down from creative in the wake of numerous investigations into his and WWE's finances.

Since then Triple H has taken over WWE creative and talent relations, leading to numerous returns. Reports suggest WWE has reached out to AEW talent about possibly coming back, which led to Tony Khan and counsel addressing the locker room at a talent meeting before a recent episode of "Dynamite." Miro recently took part in The Monster Energy Celebrity Big 3 Game on August 21, which also involved former WrestleMania host and WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski.