Eric Bischoff Gives His Extremely Candid Take On Tony Khan As An On-Air Character

Eric Bischoff has been critical of AEW in recent history, including owner Tony Khan, stating he believes Stephanie McMahon would win in a fight with Khan. Bischoff's latest criticism of Khan is that he is spending too much time on screen.

"Quit trying to get yourself over Tony," WWE Hall of Famer Bischoff said on his "83 Weeks" Podcast. "You're not good on television. The less you see a red light in a camera, the better your product will be. ... He's the CEO, head booker, whatever he is. He's got about six titles, so yeah, he's an important person. But, this is not about you, Tony, it's about your talent. And the more you're trying to get you over, the less your talent's getting over. ... Tony Khan does not need to be tweeting 15 times a day. Less is more, Tony. Make people want to hear from you, not turn away."

Bischoff has previously been an on-screen character in both the now-defunct WCW and TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) while also serving in major executive roles in the companies.

Khan has made only a few appearances on AEW TV since the first episode of "Dynamite" in 2019. Those appearances were during the Brodie Lee Celebration of Life episode of "Dynamite" to honor Lee's legacy; the March 2, 2022, episode of "Dynamite" to announced he had purchased Ring of Honor; and the April 18, 2022, edition of "Dynamite" to announce the first AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

