Speculation That Bayley May Be Getting New WWE Theme Music

Def Rebel are back in the studio, and the beneficiary of their work could be ready to say "Ding dong, hello" to some fresh music.

WWE's music production team shared an update on instagram, revealing that they are working on a new track, with a large graphic on their screen suggesting the new beat could be for WWE superstar Bayley.

Bayley recently returned to WWE at SummerSlam, confronting Bianca Belair with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in tow. A recent trademark filing possibly revealed the fledgling faction's name as "Damage Ctrl." The faction recently lost in the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, bested by Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah in a shocking upset in the main event of Monday's "WWE Raw." It's possible the new theme could be heard as early as this Saturday, when Bayley, Sky and Kai are set to face Asuka, Alexa Bliss and WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff's Principality Stadium. The track would be Bayley's second theme with Def Rebel, who took over WWE music production duties from CFO$.

Bayley has said that the group is part of her vision for the future of WWE's women's division, with the all three women's "NXT" origins as the thread that ties them to each other, something they share with the women they face this Saturday in Wales, as Kai and Bliss are the only ones in the match to not be a former "NXT" Women's Champion, despite the fact that both had lengthy tenures in the developmental brand.