Kenny Omega Predicts 'Tense Moments' In AEW Dynamite Match Tonight With Will Ospreay

Tonight on "AEW Dynamite," Kenny Omega and his Elite friends The Young Bucks will face the United Empire's Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis in the semi-finals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

Although Omega and Ospreay are both former IWGP World Champions, the two have only wrestled one-on-one once in their storied careers. Prior to the match on tonight's show, Omega and Ospreay engaged in a war of words after last week's show went off the air, hyping up their match for this week.

Ahead of his second match since returning from injury, Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated about what to expect from their face-off, stating that the two go about their matches differently and view the business "in two very different ways."

"There may be some tense moments between myself and Will," Omega says. "I'd like to test him, and I'm sure he'd like to test me. I also would like to test myself and see if I'm really in a position where I can hang with the best. I've had one match [since returning from injury] to feel it out, which was a very unique scenario. I came back to AEW after a long hiatus and wrestled against three of the top luchador wrestlers in the world in a four-sided ring. Normally when I am testing myself against top luchadors in AAA, we're in the six-sided ring.

"I'm still determining where I am, but I am going to push myself as far as I need to in order to keep up with him—and I am going to push myself hard enough to send a message to Will Ospreay that he's just not quite there yet."

The winner of tonight's highly anticipated match will face the winner of Friday's "Rampage" main event between The Best Friends and The Dark Order at AEW All Out in Chicago on Sunday, September 4 to crown the first ever AEW Trio's Champions.

